Nano (XNO) Trading Down 9.6% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.61 or 0.00002111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $80.83 million and approximately $990,417.87 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,729.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.37 or 0.00258859 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.48 or 0.00722180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013902 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00535320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00056388 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000061 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00108404 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.