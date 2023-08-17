MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) VP William Fry Sells 3,500 Shares

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) VP William Fry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.05, for a total transaction of $507,675.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,251.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MYR Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MYRG stock opened at $142.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average of $127.61. MYR Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $156.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $888.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.66 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MYRG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in MYR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in MYR Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

