Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 7,799 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.39, for a total transaction of $1,711,022.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,229,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,463,616,969.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.31. The company had a trading volume of 261,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.11 and a 200 day moving average of $207.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $259.28.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $504.70 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 283.02%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Morningstar

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

