Montchanin Asset Management LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,706,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,464,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,976,000 after acquiring an additional 194,301 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,694,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 920,965 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,311,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,077,000 after acquiring an additional 927,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,902,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,202,000 after acquiring an additional 455,706 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.21. 1,289,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,237,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $101.51.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

