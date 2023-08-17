Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 0.6 %

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

MPWR opened at $491.12 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $595.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $532.42 and a 200-day moving average of $494.14.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at $64,877,106.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.28, for a total value of $383,922.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,877,106.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,137 shares of company stock worth $43,876,502 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

