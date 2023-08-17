MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,201 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,220 shares of company stock worth $38,763,571 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB stock opened at $358.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.15 and a fifty-two week high of $439.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $393.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.54.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.09.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

