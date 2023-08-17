Monero Price Tops $153.91 on Major Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 16th. Monero has a total market cap of $2.82 billion and approximately $90.97 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $153.91 or 0.00539061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,551.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.07 or 0.00262921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $209.54 or 0.00733918 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013899 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00057024 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000062 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00109206 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003490 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,319,343 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

