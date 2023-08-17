Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ (MIST) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

MIST traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 143,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,526. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 13.89 and a quick ratio of 13.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 118,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

