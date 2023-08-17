Meter Governance Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $36.75 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00005948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $36.75 million and $99,758.20 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 44,981,146 coins and its circulating supply is 21,562,146 coins. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 44,974,987 with 21,559,846 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.76320789 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $63,234.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

