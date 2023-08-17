Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTH. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.33.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MTH

Meritage Homes Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of MTH traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.45. The company had a trading volume of 240,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,349. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $152.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $1.53. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 19.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, Director Peter L. Ax sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $448,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $72,150.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,831 shares of company stock worth $721,841 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meritage Homes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 666,349 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Meritage Homes by 11.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 55.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 20.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,543,000 after buying an additional 27,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Free Report)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.