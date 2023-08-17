Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mercury Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.09. 3,243,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,486. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $28.90 and a 12 month high of $59.13. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.04.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

