Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. 58.com restated a downgrade rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.71.

MRCY stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.16. 2,750,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.26. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -72.49, a PEG ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

