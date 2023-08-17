Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Stock Price Down 20.4%

Shares of Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF – Get Free Report) fell 20.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.88. 60,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 672% from the average session volume of 7,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, and Japan. It operates in two segments: Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

