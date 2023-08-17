Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Medallion Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.56. 60,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,933. Medallion Financial has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $199.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.05.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $63.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 74,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medallion Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Featured Stories

