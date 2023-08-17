McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,564 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,126,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,689. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.87.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

