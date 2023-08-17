Mcashchain (MCASH) Price Hits $0.0564 on Exchanges

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Mcashchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mcashchain has a total market capitalization of $36.62 million and $9.83 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mcashchain has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mcashchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001060 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Mcashchain Profile

Mcashchain’s launch date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mcashchain’s official message board is medium.com/mcashchain.

Mcashchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.05744013 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mcashchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mcashchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mcashchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mcashchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mcashchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.