Matthews International Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000. Lam Research accounts for about 0.4% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Lam Research by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 9,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 673,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,848,000 after acquiring an additional 27,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 6.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 262,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,189 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

LRCX stock traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $651.18. 419,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $647.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,364.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,926,580 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

