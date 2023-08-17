Matthews International Capital Management LLC Purchases 37,105 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,105 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 2.6% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 583.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,615,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086,382 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $199,687,000. Hao Advisors Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $176,180,000. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5,653.9% in the 4th quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,996,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,880,000 after buying an additional 1,961,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $90.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,765,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,839,330. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.35 and a 200 day moving average of $91.31. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $121.30. The firm has a market cap of $232.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BABA. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.64.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

