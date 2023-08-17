Matthews International Capital Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,364 shares during the quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of TDCX worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $36,910,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in TDCX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,926,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TDCX by 41.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,253,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,534,000 after purchasing an additional 958,863 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in TDCX by 106.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,748,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 901,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter worth $10,771,000. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TDCX alerts:

TDCX Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TDCX stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 61,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,516. TDCX Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.24 million and a P/E ratio of 11.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.44 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.22%. Research analysts predict that TDCX Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on TDCX

About TDCX

(Free Report)

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.