Matthews International Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) by 85.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,133,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200,746 shares during the quarter. Zhihu accounts for 1.2% of Matthews International Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Matthews International Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Zhihu worth $11,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Zhihu by 5,480.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,331,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zhihu by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Zhihu by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,301,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 65,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zhihu by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,617,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 4th quarter worth $3,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,132,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,761. The company has a market capitalization of $680.09 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.42. Zhihu Inc. has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 19.86% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. Analysts forecast that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

