Matson (NYSE:MATX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Matson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MATX traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.77. The company had a trading volume of 173,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,193. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.21. Matson has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. The business had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.35 million. Matson had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Matson will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Matson news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $84,542.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $84,542.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,319.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $78,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $796,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,520 shares of company stock worth $2,998,858. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Matson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 548 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

