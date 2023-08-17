Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells $64,855.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,994.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matson Stock Down 1.7 %

Matson stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,874. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Matson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Matson’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after buying an additional 153,723 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $201,007,000 after buying an additional 36,517 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 18.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,197,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $170,819,000 after buying an additional 338,940 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after buying an additional 122,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $85,823,000 after buying an additional 102,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MATX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

