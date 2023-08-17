Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 96,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $35,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded down $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $391.06. 1,226,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,731,530. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on MA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $438.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $158,204,310. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

