Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MASI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $205.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $198.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Masimo from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.33.

Masimo Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.91. 50,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,474. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. Masimo has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $198.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $455.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.27 million. Masimo had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Masimo

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani purchased 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masimo

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 24.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1,011.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $695,050,000 after acquiring an additional 71,918 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

