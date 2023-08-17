MARBLEX Price Reaches $0.79 (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One MARBLEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00002824 BTC on major exchanges. MARBLEX has a total market cap of $47.62 million and $1.00 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About MARBLEX

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 325,973,311 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,412,942 tokens. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 325,973,311 with 60,412,941.97931411 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.79984104 USD and is down -4.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $924,117.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

