Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $161.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $148.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $142.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,757. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.48. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $89.40 and a 52-week high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total value of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,535,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 16.2% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

