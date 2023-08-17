Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

MRO stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,795,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 417,665 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 164,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

