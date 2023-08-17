Mammoth Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One Mammoth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mammoth has a total market cap of $12.60 million and $7,727.02 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00018084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018465 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00014148 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,588.77 or 1.00083219 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a coin. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mammoth Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00180001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

