MAI Capital Management Sells 1,316 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

MAI Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of MAI Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $72,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $216.63. 2,664,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,572. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.79. The company has a market capitalization of $305.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

