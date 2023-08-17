MAI Capital Management Acquires 137,864 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,429,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,864 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of MAI Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $57,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 25,381,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,379,000 after buying an additional 1,478,471 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 187,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 34,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VWO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.03. The company had a trading volume of 9,186,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063,372. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

