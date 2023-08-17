MAI Capital Management Acquires 1,249 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 15,671.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,014,000 after buying an additional 331,923 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,227. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Melius began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,103.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $80.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3,114.40. 193,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,207. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,844.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,665.20. The company has a market cap of $111.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.85 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

