LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.88.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE LYB traded up $0.85 on Wednesday, reaching $96.94. 1,451,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,641. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 4.92%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 77.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $12,017,920,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

