Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Luna Innovations from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

NASDAQ LUNA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,057. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Luna Innovations will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNA. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 19.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Luna Innovations by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

