Lucid Diagnostics’ (LUCD) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of Lucid Diagnostics stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. 47,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,098. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.45. Lucid Diagnostics has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.87.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 7,873.64% and a negative return on equity of 371.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LUCD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $87,000. Luminus Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 878,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 23,078 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics by 245.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 101,922 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

