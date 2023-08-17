LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.67.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.43. The company had a trading volume of 24,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,644. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.92. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.56.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,283,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,212 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in LPL Financial by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,197,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $217,799,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in LPL Financial by 1,264.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 847,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,296,000 after purchasing an additional 785,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

