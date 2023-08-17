Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.42. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.32.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.

Logansport Financial Cuts Dividend

About Logansport Financial

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Logansport Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

