Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.42 and last traded at $33.42. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.
Logansport Financial Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.32.
Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter.
About Logansport Financial
Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.
