Logansport Financial Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (OTCMKTS:LOGN)

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th.

Logansport Financial Stock Performance

LOGN stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. Logansport Financial has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $43.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter.

About Logansport Financial

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Logansport Savings Bank. It provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers services under the following categories: Personal Banking, Personal Lending and Business Banking. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Logansport, IN.

