Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Rock Point Advisors LLC

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.10. 288,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,964. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.06. The firm has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

