Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.12 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $28.50 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 789,655,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 789,608,762.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00303533 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $55.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
