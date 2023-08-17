Lisk (LSK) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.85 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Lisk has a market capitalization of $103.56 million and $1.85 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lisk has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00009023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002621 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002250 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001731 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,520,146 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

