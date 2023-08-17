Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $27.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LNC. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.54.

NYSE:LNC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.33. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $54.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 18.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,932,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 739,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 11,175 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter valued at $917,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 33.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 272,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 68,190 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 783,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 260,971 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

