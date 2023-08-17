LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Trading Down 6.2%

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $120.37 and last traded at $120.37. 132,697 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 202,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on LGIH. JMP Securities increased their price objective on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on LGI Homes from $77.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 8.49.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $645.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.05 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.20 EPS. Analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 7,049.9% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 988,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,566,000 after purchasing an additional 975,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,060,000 after buying an additional 209,872 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 563,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,960,000 after buying an additional 190,075 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,602,000. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ampfield Management L.P. now owns 582,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,428,000 after buying an additional 143,296 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

