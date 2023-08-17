LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LGI Homes from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised LGI Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.25.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LGIH

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGIH traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.45. 10,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,329. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $141.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.03.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.35. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $645.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LGI Homes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.