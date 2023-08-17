Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Director Amy Banse Purchases 820 Shares

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) Director Amy Banse bought 820 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.06 per share, with a total value of $100,909.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $998,385.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amy Banse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, Amy Banse acquired 790 shares of Lennar stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Amy Banse purchased 165 shares of Lennar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,012.85.

Lennar stock opened at $122.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.99. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $133.24.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.24%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $139.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.20.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

