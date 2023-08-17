Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Lendlease Group Trading Down 5.1 %

LLESY stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Lendlease Group has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.43.

Lendlease Group Company Profile

Lendlease Group operates as an integrated real estate and investment company in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through Development, Construction, and Investments segments. The Development segment develops inner-city mixed-use developments, apartments, communities, retirement, retail, commercial assets, and social and economic infrastructure.

