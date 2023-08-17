Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03

Lendlease Group (OTCMKTS:LLESY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Lendlease Group’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Lendlease Group Trading Down 5.1 %
LLESY stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. Lendlease Group has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.43.
Lendlease Group Company Profile
