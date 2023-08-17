LEMONCHAIN 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,169.90 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One LEMONCHAIN token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LEMONCHAIN has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. LEMONCHAIN has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion and $13,169.90 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is lemonchain.medium.com. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEMONCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

