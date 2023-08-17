LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LMAT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,847. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.67. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $68.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.96.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $444,831.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,346,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,043,247.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director Bridget A. Ross sold 5,000 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $321,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,096.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 7,098 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $444,831.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,346,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,043,247.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

