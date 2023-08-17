Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $18.60 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Henry Schein makes up about 2.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3,594.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 61.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Henry Schein by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.39. The company had a trading volume of 445,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.75 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.80.

Insider Activity at Henry Schein

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Henry Schein’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,501.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 14,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,860.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,335.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,897,599.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,301,501.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,651,018. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.00.

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

