Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LEGN stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.90. 35,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,468. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Legend Biotech by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on LEGN

About Legend Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.