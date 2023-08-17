Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 4.0% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,806,828 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $435,417,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,306,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $216.81. 2,849,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,950,025. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.79.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

